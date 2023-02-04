Sunny Saturday with rain chances tonight

Happy weekend everyone!

Saturday morning areas of the Kern River Valley, Tehachapi mountains, and Eastern Kern are waking up to a wind advisory.

As well as some warmer temperatures.

Bakersfield is expected to reach a high of 68° today.

Lake Isabella will be at 65° and our Grapevine communities will be hovering close to 60°.

And our deserts will be in the mid to low 60s.

As we wake up to warmer temperatures, we are also going to sleep to some rain chances.

We expect the storm to come in Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Areas north of Bakersfield can expect under 0.25” while areas south shouldn’t get more than 0.1”.

Snow levels are dropping from around 6500 feet to about 4000 feet.

We don’t see much in terms of foggy conditions Saturday morning, but that could change for Sunday.

