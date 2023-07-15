Sweltering temperatures expected this weekend in Kern County

The heat is here.

And this heatwave has the potential to meet and even break records.

On Saturday in Bakersfield, the expected high is going to be 108°, only a few degrees above expected highs in the Kern River Valley.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid 90s.

And our deserts will be warmest of them all, reaching temperatures up to 115° in China Lake.

And Sunday is expected to get even hotter, with Bakersfield projected to reach 113°.

This weekend still has the Excessive heat Warning, it is nearly completely covering the State of California.

That being said, Pismo Beach is expected to reach 76°, so if you head out to the coast make sure your car is equipped to do so.

Take this heat seriously folks! Drink lots of water, stay in air conditioned areas and utilize those cooling centers!

