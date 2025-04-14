Temperatures climb back up Monday

Happy Monday, Kern County. After a beautiful weekend with mainly comfortable temperatures, Monday's high temps border on the uncomfortable.

A strong ridge of high pressure builds back in this afternoon, meaning most of Kern will warm up—some places nearly 15 degrees above seasonal average. Almanac data for April 14 has Bakersfield's average high for this time of year at 75 degrees.

By the afternoon, Bakersfield and surrounding valley neighborhoods can expect temperatures in the upper 80s. Mid-80s expected in the KRV, and mid-70s in mountain towns. Parts of the desert will be in the upper-80s, nearly 90.

You'll likely feel a noticeable breeze in the mountains and desert Monday, too. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible in Tehachapi and near Lebec this afternoon.

In the extended forecast, a series of unsettled systems pass through California. We're keeping an eye on Thursday night into Friday morning for possible rain or thunderstorms. We'll monitor that system throughout the week.

