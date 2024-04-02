Temperatures climbing, then crashing

After a weekend of on and off rain and snow, we're heading into a brief stretch of very nice weather.

Bakersfield hit 72° on Monday, and temperatures will keep climbing this week!

Highs are expected to be near 80° in the Valley Tuesday and Wednesday, with plenty of sun.

Changes come on Thursday, though.

High temperatures will fall around 20° across Kern as our next storm system moves in.

This system will also bring widespread rain and snow, as well as strong winds to Eastern Kern.

While the rain and snow doesn't look especially heavy, the storm is cold enough that snow levels could be as low as 2,000'.

That means snow is likely over the passes by Thursday night, and accumulating snow as low as Lake Isabella is possible.

Keep a close eye on the forecast if your travel plans take you into the mountains either Thursday or early Friday.

We'll keep tracking the storm and updating the forecast through the week.

