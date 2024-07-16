Temperatures hold steady Tuesday, but a warmup is on the way

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our temperatures remain slightly above average for the next few days, but hotter conditions are expected by the weekend. Kern County still has high fire danger, but futurecast models show no lightning expected on Tuesday.

High temperatures on Tuesday are fairly comfortable compared to the excessive heat Kern County experienced earlier this month. Bakersfield's high temperature on Tuesday is expected to be 102 degrees. The Kern River Valley will be near 100, with Lake Isabella expected to reach 98 degrees. The warmest spots are in our Desert communities this Tuesday. Mojave is expected to reach 101 degrees, California City 104 and Ridgecrest 108 degrees. Tehachapi and Frazier Park are expected to see high temperatures in the upper 80s.

While our temperatures have had little change from yesterday, our air quality has been impacted, likely by wildfire smoke. Tuesday's air quality is unhealthy. Limiting prolonged outdoor activities, especially if you're sensitive to poor air quality, is recommended. This weekend, Kern County is expecting a slight warm-up as a strong area of high pressure moves West. By Sunday, Bakersfield's temperatures could be closer to 108 degrees.

Stay safe and have a happy Tuesday, Kern County.

