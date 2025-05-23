Temperatures nice for Memorial Day Weekend in Kern

Happy Friday, Kern County. Heading into a long weekend, temperatures are set to fall slightly—finally closer to seasonal average.

Friday and Saturday will be in the 80s in Bakersfield, much closer to seasonal average. The reason? A weak upper-level trough is passing through California on Friday, and that wave in the upper atmosphere allows some cool Pacific air to push into the golden state.

For Friday, winds hang on in the desert. A wind advisory remains until 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Traveling out of town for the holiday weekend? Good news: most of the country has calm conditions. The one spot to watch out for thunderstorm and rain activity is part of the southeast and central plains, near Tennesee, Arkansas and Missouri. New England has a late-season Nor'easter bringing heavy rain to Boston and coastal New England states, but rain is set to taper off into Sunday.

