Temperatures return to seasonal average Wednesday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. The official start of spring may be tomorrow, but it will feel like a spring day for your Wednesday.

Our skies cleared overnight allowing for quite a bit of cooling county-wide. Expect a chilly start to your day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Through the day, we can enjoy a return to seasonal average temperatures after a chilly and rainy start to March. A weak area of high pressure builds in by this afternoon, and this brings mild temps, clear skies and calm winds.

High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s and 70s Wednesday, with the mountains a touch cooler in the upper 50s. This is par for the course this time of year.

Thursday and Friday, temperatures drop slightly as a weak storm system enters northern California. We aren't set to get any rain from this system, but clouds are likely to build back in and gusty winds are possible in east Kern.

By this weekend, our weather pattern is setting us up for a more significant warming trend. A return to 80 degrees is likely for Bakersfield early next week!

