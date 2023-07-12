Temperatures rising, extreme heat looming

Temperatures are on the rise in Kern County.

Bakersfield went from 91° on Monday all the way up to 99° on Tuesday.

Parts of the Kern Desert are already in the triple digits Tuesday.

The "good" news is that won't won't warm up much for the next few days.

Our next jump in temperatures comes Friday, when Bakersfield will be around 103°.

The real heat will hit this weekend, with Valley highs approaching 110°.

This will be the hottest weather of the year so far, and hopefully the hottest weather of the year overall.

Staying cool and hydrated will be very important as the extreme heat arrives.

Stay safe!