Temperatures set to climb again

Thursday's high of 102° was the coolest day of the season's second heatwave.

Sadly, that cooling trend will not last.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Valley and Mountain areas Friday.

Desert areas will be under an Excessive Heat Warning.

That Excessive Heat Warning will become county wide on Saturday as temperatures climb.

Bakersfield will be around 106° on Friday, and up to 109° on Saturday.

We're also keeping an eye on some monsoonal moisture heading our way, which could result in a stray shower or storm Sunday into Monday.

There is a little good news on the way, as temperatures look to trend down next week.