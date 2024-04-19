Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures stay warm through early next week

We expect several more days with highs in the 80s
Posted at 5:56 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 20:56:40-04

Temperatures rose for the fourth day in row on Thursday.

Since hitting only 59° on Sunday, Bakersfield has hit 66°, 76°, 81°, and now 85°.

Temperatures are done climbing, though, and will remain mostly steady through the next several days, with mid to upper 80s expected in the Valley.

For Friday, we'll be keeping an eye on some gusty winds in Eastern Kern, and the chance of a stray shower or storm developing in the Sierra Nevada and dropping into Kern County.

Heading into next week our temperatures will fall back into the 70s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018