Temperatures stay warm through early next week

Temperatures rose for the fourth day in row on Thursday.

Since hitting only 59° on Sunday, Bakersfield has hit 66°, 76°, 81°, and now 85°.

Temperatures are done climbing, though, and will remain mostly steady through the next several days, with mid to upper 80s expected in the Valley.

For Friday, we'll be keeping an eye on some gusty winds in Eastern Kern, and the chance of a stray shower or storm developing in the Sierra Nevada and dropping into Kern County.

Heading into next week our temperatures will fall back into the 70s.

