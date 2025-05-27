Temperatures to rise steadily through the week

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Temperatures rise quickly after a beautiful Memorial Day.

Tuesday's temperatures will be slightly above average, with low-90s expected in Bakersfield, California City and Lake Isabella. Even mountain towns like Tehachapi could warm to 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon. But, that's not where this week's warm-up stops.

Extreme heat is likely on Friday and Saturday, and the National Weather Service actually issued an Extreme Heat Watch for the entire central valley and KRV later this week. That includes Bakersfield, Lake Isabella and outlying neighborhoods in the valley and Kern River Valley. The watch is in effect Friday and Saturday.

Triple digits are likely for the valley, desert and KRV Friday and Saturday as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into California. Start hydrating now to prepare for the hot temperatures later this week!

