Temps stay cool through the first weekend of November

Happy Friday, Kern County! The first weekend of November will be on the cooler side as a cold front passes through our region. From this system, we can expect high winds and a marginal chance for rain on Saturday. A high wind watch has been issued for the Mojave Desert Slopes Saturday evening at 8:00 p.m. through Sunday morning. Gusts could be up to 60 mph near Mojave.

There doesn't appear to be a lot of activity on futurecast for this weekend, and there's only around a 30% chance for scattered light rain in the valley on Saturday. Kern will likely be spared any precipitation from this system, but if you're traveling north this weekend, there's better chances of scattered rain near Merced and Fresno.

Have a great Friday!

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 66 degrees by late afternoon.

Taft: 64

Arvin: 65

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 65 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 63

Wofford Heights: 65

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 68 by the afternoon.

California City: 68

Ridgecrest: 70

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 57 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 55

Pine Mountain Club: 52

