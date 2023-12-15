TGIF! Here comes the warm weekend

Happy Friday everyone.

We dipped into the 70s yesterday in Bakersfield and we are going to do it again today.

We have a warmer than average weekend ahead of us- as well as two storm systems on the way.

Today Bakersfield will reach a high of 71°, while the rest of the valley will be slightly cooler.

The Grapevine communities will be hovering in the mid 50s.

The KRV is going to reach highs in the upper 60s today.

And our deserts will be at the mid 60s.

We have to watch out for some gusty winds in our mountains today- as there could be power shut offs from PG&E- you can type in your address to their website to see if you are affected.

As we move past the weekend, 20% rain chances head into Bakersfield on Monday and bump up to 50% by Wednesday.

Our Mountains will be seeing chances go from 50% on Monday to 60%- 70% by Wednesday.

The overnight lows will be above freezing so snow shouldn’t be a big factor in these systems.

