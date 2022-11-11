TGIF Kern County bundle up as numbers are on the cold side today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County prepare for another chilly day ahead.

We have another area of Low Pressure moving South.

Unfortunately, not South enough for us to be able to benefit from any rain.

With that said we are still holding onto a 10% chance of rain over the weekend.

Today expect mostly cloudy skies, and breezy winds on the valley floor.

Gusty conditions upwards of 45 mph in high wind prone areas.

Forecast high for Bakersfield today is 61 degrees and the Air Quality is "Good".

As always stay safe and stay warm.

