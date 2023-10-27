TGIF Kern County we have a cool and gusty weekend ahead as low pressure moves through

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF, strong, gusty northwest winds are expected in the Mojave Desert Slopes this afternoon into Saturday morning.

Critical fire weather conditions are anticipated in the Kern County mountains Sunday and Monday due to strong, gusty northeast winds and very low relative humidity values.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal values today through Monday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 69 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

