Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TGIF Kern County we have a cool and gusty weekend ahead as low pressure moves through

Watches and warnings are in affect for the region as cooler temps and winds settle in.
bg 7 day 10-27-2023.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 10-27-2023.png
Screenshot 2023-10-27 055839.png
Posted at 6:12 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 09:12:24-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF, strong, gusty northwest winds are expected in the Mojave Desert Slopes this afternoon into Saturday morning.

Critical fire weather conditions are anticipated in the Kern County mountains Sunday and Monday due to strong, gusty northeast winds and very low relative humidity values.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal values today through Monday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 69 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018