BAKERSFIELD CALIF (KERO) — TGIF Kern County.

A trough of low pressure will pass across Central California this afternoon.

This trough of low pressure will progress eastward into the Great Basin tonight.

A few strong thunderstorms are conceivable in the Sierra Nevada from 2 PM PDT this afternoon until 7 PM PDT this evening.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 84 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warm weather.

