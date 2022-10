BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone get ready for a perfect Halloween Weekend with temps on the warmer side.

We are still under this area of High Pressure keeping things on the warm side for the next few days.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 78 degrees, with lows in the low fifties.

Then a chance of rain joins us mid next week.

Today expect Partly cloudy skies, and breezy conditions.

Air Quality is in the "Moderate" zone.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.