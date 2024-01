BAKERSFIELD, Calif(KERO) — TGIF Kern County, the latest probabilities show a 50 to 75 percent chance of lows this morning at or below 28 degrees in the rural areas.

In Fresno and Bakersfield, there is a 55 and 35 percent chance respectively of this morning`s low temperatures at or below 32 degrees.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 52 degrees with lows in the mid thirties.

Stay safe and stay warm.



