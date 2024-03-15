TGIF, we have a warm weekend ahead with clear skies and temperatures in the seventies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Bakersfield, an upper low has now settled over southern California as an upper ridge builds over the Pacific Northwest.

This Rex Block pattern continues to produce strong northeasterly winds over the Sierra Nevada.

Latest guidance is showing an uptick in winds later this morning before gradually tapering off through the afternoon.

Probability for 60 mph gusts are 60-90% along the Sierra Nevada crest and over high elevations around Yosemite NP.

The High Wind Warning for the Sierra Nevada has been extended through 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 70 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

