TGIF we have another warm day ahead with temps well above seasonal average

High pressure moving Eastward keeping temps on the warm side until tomorrow.
23ABC
Posted at 6:33 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 09:33:24-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF, near record heat is expected again in most of the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon.

A cooling trend is expected Saturday through Monday.

By Monday afternoon, high temperatures will be as much as four to eight degrees below normal for this time of year.

There is a slight chance of light precipitation Sunday into Monday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 93 degrees with lows in the high sixties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

