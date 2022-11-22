Thanksgiving travel forecast looks good

Hitting the road for Thanksgiving?

If so, I've got good news!

The weather looks to be calm not only here at home, but across most of the nation.

In California, we expect no serious travel concerns through Saturday.

The only potential travel impacts will be gusty winds in the Sierra Nevada and well as gusty Santa Ana winds in southern California.

Those winds will peak on Thursday, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible.

From there we'll monitor an incoming system that could impact Northern California by late Sunday, and Kern County by Monday.

Nationally, we'll see some light to moderate snow in the Pacific northwest and Northern Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heavy rain will start up along the Southern Mississippi on Thanksgiving day, and the storm system will drift into the Northeast by Saturday and Sunday.

That system will bring some heavy snow to the far northeast, but it doesn't like it will impact any major metro areas at this point.

While it won't impact travel, we do have one thing to watch out for weather-wise in the short term.

Temperatures fell below freezing for much of Kern Sunday night, and that'll be possible again Monday night.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for areas north and west of Bakersfield.

However, clouds moving in overnight should inhibit cooling a bit, so temperatures shouldn't fall quite as much.