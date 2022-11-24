Thanksgiving weather: A nice day across Kern County

Happy Thanksgiving folks!

Well this Turkey Day in Bakersfield is going to be feeling a nice 71° for the hottest temperature of the day.

However these warmer temperatures aren’t going to be lasting long as we spend this weekend in the mid-60s and drop down to the upper 50s by Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain coming in on Monday.

As for mountain communities, The Kern River Valley is feeling close to 70° today for this Thanksgiving.

Their next seven days drop to the mid-60s this weekend as well, and then into the mid 50s on Monday with a 10% chance of rain and low temperatures near freezing.

As for our Grapevine communities, they’re hanging around the mid to upper 50s this Thanksgiving holiday, sticking with the mid to upper 50s this weekend, and then dropping to the 40s by Monday with Tehachapi tracking a high temperature of 38° on Tuesday.

Our Grapevine communities are also seeing slight rain chances come in on Monday.

Our desert communities are feeling the mid 60s throughout the next few days and then cooling down to the 50s by Tuesday with a slight rain chances coming in as well.

Thanksgiving travel is looking clear today despite some gusty winds in Southern California.

