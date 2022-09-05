The Labor Day holiday bringing the heat.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Labor Day Everyone.

Prepare for sweltering conditions to continue as high pressure builds.

The forecast high today is 109 degrees here in Bakersfield, 15 degrees above average.

Excessive heat warning has been extended into Thursday.

Clear skies will be present today across the county.

Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A chance of rain will join mountain areas all week.

10% early in week, with chances growing to 30% by the weekend.

Avoid direct sun and stay hydrated.