The week ahead: Warmer than average temperatures for the next few days

Toto, I have a feeling we aren't in the low 80s anymore!

Things are warming up for the next few days here in Kern County, before a potential cool down towards the end of the week.

Here in Bakersfield, we are in the mid-90s until Thursday, when we drop to the low 90s.

In our deserts, near triple digits temperatures hang around until the end of the week when things drop to the mid to upper 90s.

The Kern River Valley can expect mid to upper 90s this week with temperatures dropping until the high of 88° on Saturday.

The Grapevine communities will be seeing highs in the mid to upper 80s until Thursday- temperatures will drop a bit to the low 80s and upper 70s.

Lake Isabella and Tehachapi also have a slight chance (10%) of rain on Saturday, other than that it looks like a dry week ahead.

