This week sees warm stretch of above average temperatures

Today may be the last day in the 80s for a bit for Bakersfield.

Today's high in the Valley is set to be 89° and then stick with the mid to low 90s throughout the rest of the week.

The Kern River Valley is feeling similar this week: Already seeing low 90s up until Sunday brings things back to the upper 80s.

Our Grapevine communities can expect highs in the low 80s this week, then heading into next week temperatures should reach mid to upper 70s.

The Deserts will feel the warmest as they are seeing highs in the mid 90s until dropping to the lower 90s in the beginning of next week.

Our mountains are also seeing a slight chance of rain come in on Sunday and Monday.

So while it is warming up a bit, it is nothing we can't handle here in Kern County!

