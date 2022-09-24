This Weekend: Kern County warms up

Well it is the first weekend of the Kern County Fair and it is a warm one!

If you are heading to the fair this weekend, remember to drink water and stay hydrated.

We saw mid to lower 80s this week and last in the Valley, but now back to those 90s.

Bakersfield will be seeing highs on Saturday and Sunday reach 95°.

Our deserts will be a bit higher, seeing this weekend's temperatures reach the upper 90s around 97°.

The Kern River Valley will see highs at 95° and 97° for Saturday and Sunday.

And our Grapevine communities can expect Saturday to be 84° and Sunday to be 86°.

Things could cool down slightly towards the end of the week, by just a few degrees.

