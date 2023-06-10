This weekend sees comfortable temps with rain chances

Yes, you read that headline right- rain chances!

Welcome to the weekend everyone! We are in for some nice temperatures.

Bakersfield is expected to reach 83° today, with the rest of the valley feeling similar.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

As for the Kern River Valley, it looks like everyone is hovering around 80°.

And our deserts can expect mid 80s, with Ridgecrest even having the potential to reach 90°.

Now on to those rain chances!

These are set to kick in more into the afternoon on Saturday, and then especially on Sunday.

Bakersfield will see a 10% chance today and a 30% chance tomorrow.

Our mountains are just seeing around a 20% chance today that is getting bumped up to a 70% chance as we head towards Sunday.

There is potential for thunderstorms and lightning! If you take any cool pictures of the weather, feel free to email them to kero.news@kero.com.

