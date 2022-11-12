This weekend's weather: A cool Saturday with an even cooler Sunday

Before a slight lift in our temperatures next week, we have to get through a well below average weekend.

Bakersfield is seeing highs of 62° on Saturday and dropping to 57° on Sunday.

The Kern River Valley is going from 59° on Saturday to 53° on Sunday: while our Grapevine communities have the biggest cooldown.

Grapevine communities can expect the highs in the mid 50s on Saturday to drop to mid 40s by Sunday.

Our deserts will stick with the low 60s and upper 50s this weekend, along with some gusty winds getting close to 45 mile-per-hour winds on Saturday for Jawbone Canyon.

Other weather to watch out for is the fog- the National Weather Service did issue a Dense Fog Advisory for Delano, Wasco, and Shafter areas Saturday morning.

As a safety reminder, when driving through fog remember to use the low beams, keep distance between you and other cars, and drive slowly.

