Watch Now
Weather

Actions

This weekend's weather: Comfortable conditions with a slight chance of rain

Even seeing upper 70s this weekend for Bakersfield!
7 day 10-15-22
23ABC Weather
7 day 10-15-22<br/>
7 day 10-15-22
Posted at 10:53 AM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 13:53:19-04

Temperatures look nice as we head into the weekend, however still feeling above average.

Bakersfield is feeling 86° on Saturday and then having a distinct cooldown to 79° on Sunday.

The Kern River Valley is close to those 90s today with a high of 89° and coming down to 82° on Sunday.

Our Grapevine communities are seeing mid to upper 70s on Saturday and cooling down to the low 70s on Sunday.

They are also seeing slight chance (10%) of rain coming in Saturday afternoon.

As for our deserts, they look to stick with the upper 80s all weekend.

Things are set to warm up a bit in the Valley this week, until our slight rain chances come back into the forecast on Thursday for Kern County.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018