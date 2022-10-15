This weekend's weather: Comfortable conditions with a slight chance of rain

Temperatures look nice as we head into the weekend, however still feeling above average.

Bakersfield is feeling 86° on Saturday and then having a distinct cooldown to 79° on Sunday.

The Kern River Valley is close to those 90s today with a high of 89° and coming down to 82° on Sunday.

Our Grapevine communities are seeing mid to upper 70s on Saturday and cooling down to the low 70s on Sunday.

They are also seeing slight chance (10%) of rain coming in Saturday afternoon.

As for our deserts, they look to stick with the upper 80s all weekend.

Things are set to warm up a bit in the Valley this week, until our slight rain chances come back into the forecast on Thursday for Kern County.

