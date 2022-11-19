This weekend's weather: Nice and normal temperatures, hazy skies

Temperatures here in Kern County are feeling very close to normal for this weekend- however things are warming up as we head into the holiday week.

Bakersfield starts this weekend off with a high of 65° on Saturday and is sticking with that with a high of 65° also on Sunday.

Temperatures are hovering around the mid 60s until we get to Thanksgiving where highs are getting closer to 70°.

As for the Kern River Valley, this weekend starts with a high of 64° and stays in the mid 60s through Sunday.

The week ahead is seeing a warm up as temperatures get into the mid 70s come Thursday.

Our Grapevine communities are in the mid to lower 50s this weekend and are expecting to get into the mid to lower 60s by the end of this week.

Our deserts are seeing the low 60s for this weekend and should be getting up to the lower 70s as we head to Thanksgiving day.

Our winds have been somewhat gusty lately, however our air quality is still projected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range for Saturday.