This weekend's weather: Tracking a gusty Kern County cooldown

Eastern Kern County is under a wind advisory for Saturday. Winds could get up to 40-50 miles per hour within wind-prone areas.

We were in the 90s not too long ago and now- 60s and 50s are in our forecast.

Bakersfield this weekend is projected to be 76° on Saturday and switch those numbers around for a cool 67° on Sunday.

The Kern River Valley is also feeling the low 70s today and dropping to the low 60s on Sunday.

As for the Grapevine communities, a very cool weekend ahead- going from 60s on Saturday to low 50s on Sunday.

This cooler air coming in will also bring a slight chance of rain to our mountains.

Our deserts can expect upper 70s on Saturday moving to the upper 60s on Sunday.

And a reminder to those in the deserts- watch out for the dust during the wind advisory and drive safe.

