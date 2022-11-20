This week's weather: Dry conditions and a warm-up by Thanksgiving

Temperatures are feeling quite normal for this time of year as we go into next week, however above average temperatures are on their way for the holiday.

Bakersfield ends this weekend with the high of 66° on Sunday and starts next week with a high of 64° on Monday.

The beginning of the week holds onto the mid 60s and then by Thanksgiving we see highs jump to the low 70s with a high of 71° on Thanksgiving day.

Our mountains are also seeing this warm up in their forecast.

The Kern River Valley starts next week in the mid to upper 60s and ends it in the mid to lower 70s.

Our Grapevine Communities are holding onto the mid 50s as the week begins and then bump up to the mid 60s by the holiday.

As for our desert regions, the week starts in the mid to low 60s and climbs to the low 70s by Thanksgiving day.

Sunday morning is holding onto a freeze warning for Delano, Wasco, and Shafter areas but that is set to expire at 8 a.m.

This week looks dry in terms of rain and snow chances so if you are planning to travel for the holiday, roads shouldn’t be effected by weather.