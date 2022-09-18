This week's weather: Slight rain chances dry up just in time for the Kern County Fair

Thanks to the low pressure system heading into the coast of Northern California, cooler temperatures and rain chances are set to be in the beginning of this week.

Bakersfield is predicted to start the week with a high of 84° on Monday, stick with low 80s until the end of the week when temperatures reach the low 90s on Saturday.

The Kern River Valley can expect low 80s as well this week, until things warm up to 92° on Saturday.

Our Grapevine communities can expect a week in the lower 70s, climbing up to 81° on Saturday.

And our deserts will reach mid to upper 80s this week and can also expect that warm up towards the end of next week.

As for our rain chances, it looks like it will be 10% chance on Monday and Tuesday across Kern County to see light showers.

Things should dry up Wednesday just in time for the Kern County Fair to start!

