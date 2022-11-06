This week's weather: Winter Storm starts the week, drier by Veteran's Day

Sunday may be the last day to head outside and not need an umbrella! And it was also the last day of Daylight Savings, so don't forget to change your clocks.

Monday brings the first round of rain into Kern County- from the Valley to the Mountains to the Deserts, we are going to get wet!

As for Bakersfield, Sunday ends this week with a dry and comfortable high of 68°.

Monday brings an 80% chance of rain, raising to 90% chance on Tuesday and down to a 40% chance on Wednesday.

Temperatures hover in the mid 50s to low 60s this week and the mid-week storm warms back up to the 60s just in time for Veteran's Day.

As for the Kern River Valley, this week mainly stays in the 50s while dipping into the 40s on Wednesday.

Rain chances start at 60% on Monday, 80% on Tuesday, and 40% on Wednesday.

Grapevine communities can expect mixed 40s and 50s along with rain chances getting up to 90% on Tuesday with lows dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s- meaning snow chances are coming.

Our deserts will see 60s and 50s with rain chances getting up to 80% on Tuesday.

Going into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, snow levels drop to around 3,500 feet so if you plan to travel be aware that the weather may impact it.

And traveling in rain or snow, be sure to drive slowly and safely in these conditions.

