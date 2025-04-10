Thursday brings warmest temps of the week

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We've been saying this all week, and we finally made it to the warmest day of the week.

By Thursday afternoon, most of Kern will be at least 10 degrees above seasonal average. Bakersfield is on track for afternoon highs in the upper-80s, well above our typical mid-70s for this time of year. Mountain towns will be in the mid-70s, and the KRV will warm into the low-80s.

The warmest spots Thursday are in our desert neighborhoods. Mid-90s expected for Ridgecrest and China Lake, and California City will be right around 90 degrees. The desert will also feel a bit more wind into the afternoon. A noticeable breeze is likely to pick up into the afternoon, but no wind alerts are in place.

Thursday's a great day to stay hydrated. If you're planning to do any outdoor walks or runs, best time would be the in the morning.

