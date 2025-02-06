Thursday storm brings more rain chances across California

Happy Thursday, Kern County. It's been a busy week across the Golden State, and we're tracking another round of precipitation this afternoon through Friday morning.

As of Thursday morning, low pressure lingers in the Pacific Ocean, a few hundred miles away from our state. This storm is another atmospheric river, but it is less intense than our most recent system. Plus, it won't stick around quite as long.

This storm is expected to arrive along the coast around 10 a.m. Thursday, and rain chances in Kern County are more likely to kick in after 4:00 p.m. Local impacts from this storm will be similar to what we felt earlier this week: light rain and a bit of wind.

Scattered showers are likely on and off Thursday evening through Friday morning. This is not expected to be a soaking rain for us, but as much as 0.25 inches of rain could fall in the KRV and south mountains, near Frazier Park. More significant rainfall is expected in the Bay Area and Sacramento Valley.

In terms of snow from this storm, Kern County will not see much activity. This is a slightly warmer storm system, but snow is likely in the Sierra Nevada. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada, and significant snow is expected above 8,000' elevation.

Now let's get to the wind. As the storm passes, winds are set to pick up in central California. Locally, we have no active wind alerts, but we are surrounded by a couple of advisories. To the west, both a high wind warning and wind advisory are in effect for San Luis Obispo County, and south, wind advisories are in effect in parts of LA and Ventura Counties. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

