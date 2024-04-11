Thursday the warmest day of 2024 so far

Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far in Bakersfield, with a high of 83°.

That won't last though.

Thursday's forecast calls for a high of 88°!

Most spots in Kern will be in the 80s on Thursday, with mountain areas reaching into the 70s.

Temperatures stay warm on Friday, with a forecast high of 86° in Bakersfield.

Much cooler weather arrives this weekend, though.

By Sunday Valley highs will be in the 60s, and mountain areas will be as cool as the 40s.

The cool down comes with some rain, snow, and wind, too.

Rain and smpw likely to move into Kern Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, with lingering showers into Sunday as well.

Snow levels could briefly fall as low as 4,000' feet, but at this point it looks like most of the accumulating snow will be above 5,000'.

We'll have a lot more detail on the storm Thursday and Friday as the data becomes more clear!

