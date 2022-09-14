Tracking a major cooldown

Our weather was the definition of unremarkable on Tuesday, with clear skies and a high of 92° in Bakersfield, which is right on the average for this time of year.

However, it may have felt a little better than unremarkable, considering we've dropped over 20 degrees since this time last week when we hit a staggering record high of 115°.

Our cooldown is set to continue, too!

Right now our weather pattern is favoring what we call "zonal flow", which means west winds will help transport cooler, pacific air into Kern County.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid 80s in the Valley, lower 70s to lower 80s in the mountains, and as high as 90 in the desert.

Our temperatures will keep falling from there.

An upper level low is poised to bring some much cooler air our way by the weekend, with some models showing temperatures as cool as the 70s for the Valley by Sunday!