Tracking cool temperatures, strong winds

Cool temperatures and gusty winds are the big weather stories across Kern County.

Here in the Valley we've still got some pretty nice weather though.

Bakersfield hit 72° Wednesday, and highs will stay in the lower 70s this week, with a few more clouds on Thursday and a stray shower possible Friday.

Mountain areas will be quite a bit cooler though, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The temperatures will feel even colder thanks to gusty winds.

Mountain and Desert areas in Eastern Kern are under a Wind Advisory through Friday, and a High Wind Warning is in effect for desert areas immediately east of the mountains.

Winds could gust up to 50 miles per hour in the Advisory area, and up to 70 miles per hour in the Warning area.

Fortunately calmer, nicer weather is expected for the weekend.

