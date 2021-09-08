Tracking more heat and monsoon moisture

Heatwave #9 is official as highs have soared past 100 once again in Bakersfield. on Wednesday.

That looks to be the case for Thursday too, with a Heat Advisory still in effect for the Valley.

Thursday remains hazy too, with air quality again unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The similarities stop there though.

The upper level high in control of our weather is shifting east on Thursday, which will allow southerly winds to pull moisture into Kern County.

That means more clouds than we've seen all week, and even the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The best chances for rain will be over the desert in eastern Kern, but even in the Valley the chance for rain isn't zero.

It's low, though, and we'll likely see some virga (rain that falls but evaporates before hitting the ground) if anything.

The upper level ridge will continue to move away from us Friday and into the weekend, which means we;ll feel less and less of its influence.

We may break out of of heatwave #9 by Friday already, and it seems likely we'll be out of it by Saturday for sure.