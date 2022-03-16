Tracking multiple mid-March storms

After a nice stretch of Spring weather, we've got some storms to talk about again.

The first storm is making its way into Kern County Tuesday evening.

You've probably already noticed an increase in our clouds ahead of this system moving in.

Overall, this first storm is fairly weak.

The biggest impact will be winds gusting over 50 miles per hour in the Kern Desert, where a Wind Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning.

We may also see a stray shower or some drizzle in the Valley and foothills Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but no widespread or significant rain is expected.

Highs will fall off a bit on Wednesday too, with a highs in the mid to upper 60s expected in the Valley.

The remainder of the work looks nice from there, with more changes expected this weekend.

For the past several days models have shown a much stronger system swinging into Kern County Saturday into Sunday.

As we're still several days out, details aren't fully clear, but we at least have an idea of what to expect.

Rain is expected to arrive into Kern County Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, and last into early Sunday.

Right now, I've included a 40% chance of rain for the Valley and Mountains, but if we continue to see rain in the forecast over next few days I'll be increasing that chance quite a bit.

As is often the case, we're also tracking the potential for mountain snow with this storm.

Again, it's too early for details, but models show air cold enough for snow at pass level by early Sunday, which means we'll be watching for travel impacts this weekend.

We'll continue to track this storm and bring you updates on rain and snow totals as they become clear!