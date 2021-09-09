Tracking showers and storms Thursday

Our weather has been much busier on Thursday.

Southerly flow has brought monsoon moisture into Kern County, which has sparked showers and even thunderstorms.

Storms are primarily tracking over the mountains and desert, and bringing with them gusty winds, and unfortunately plenty of lightning.

With our extreme to exception drought lightning strikes can easily start new wildfires.

Storms will continue into the evening, with a few more possible on Friday, though any development on Friday looks less widespread.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Friday, with a forecast high of 99 in Bakersfield.

That means we could break out of heatwave #9 as soon as Friday, but if not the weekend looks cooler, and our heatwave not make it past 4 days.

Temperatures looks to stay just under 100 in the Valley next week.