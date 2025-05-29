Tracking triple digit temperatures to end the week

Happy Thursday, Kern County. As you know, we've been tracking a warming trend this week that is set to peak tomorrow and Saturday.

Into the day Thursday, temperatures remain relatively steady for most of the county. Low-90s in the valley, 80s low-90s in the KRV and 70s and 80s in the mountains. Desert neighborhoods are the first to heat up Thursday. Triple digit heat is possible for China Lake and Ridgecrest, and Cal City nudges up a few more degrees into the upper 90s.

By Friday, widespread triple digits are possible. Bakersfield is forecasted to be 102 degrees on Friday, with even warmer temps possible in the desert. Even part of the Kern River Valley has a chance to hit 100 degrees on Friday. A heat advisory is in effect for the valley and Kern River Valley on Friday and Saturday.

Bakersfield is forecasted to be 105 degrees Saturday and 99 degrees on Sunday. If Sunday nudges up to 100, that will be Bakersfield's first heat wave of the season—three consecutive days at or above 100 degrees.

The one thing to watch out for this weekend is a weak system to our south. If that pushes into southern California, some moisture could move in, meaning minor rain and thunderstorm chances could pop up on Sunday.

This summer heat doesn't stay for too long, though. By next week, temperatures cool back to seasonal average.

