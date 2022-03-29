Watch
Trending toward nicer weather

Rain is behind us, but cloud stay for a while
Posted at 4:48 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 21:02:20-04

Monday's storm was great for us in Kern!

Bakersfield picked up nearly half an inch of rain (0.47") which puts us up to 5.01" for the water year!

The average for this time of year is 5.34", so we're closing in on normal!

We're still feeling the effects of the system, too.

Temperatures were still chilly Tuesday, with plenty of clouds in the sky.

Those clouds will stay with us on Wednesday too, with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be climbing, though.

Highs will make it to around 70 in the Valley, with highs as warm as 80 in the desert!

Temperatures will really climb again as we head into the weekend, with 80s once again in sight for Bakersfield.

