Triple digit streak broken

Bakersfield only hit 99° on Tuesday
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 21:38:33-04

Tuesday gave us a reason for celebration in Bakersfield!

After 10 consecutive days with triple digit highs, Bakersfield hit only 99°.

It's not a huge cooldown, but it's definitely better than the alternative!

We're still tracking some pretty serious heat in other parts of Kern, as China Lake hit 110° Tuesday afternoon.

Fortunately, we don't expect a big warm up any time soon.

Highs in the Valley will stay around 100° through the work week, and fall a few degress into the weekend.

The hottest parts of the Kern Desert will still be near 110° through the weekend, but the rest of Kern will stay away from extreme heat!

