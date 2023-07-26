Triple digit streak broken

Tuesday gave us a reason for celebration in Bakersfield!

After 10 consecutive days with triple digit highs, Bakersfield hit only 99°.

It's not a huge cooldown, but it's definitely better than the alternative!

We're still tracking some pretty serious heat in other parts of Kern, as China Lake hit 110° Tuesday afternoon.

Fortunately, we don't expect a big warm up any time soon.

Highs in the Valley will stay around 100° through the work week, and fall a few degress into the weekend.

The hottest parts of the Kern Desert will still be near 110° through the weekend, but the rest of Kern will stay away from extreme heat!