Triple digits back in Bakersfield

Hot weather is back.

Widespread triple digits are expected across Kern County.

Triple digits are possible in both the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys Friday and Saturday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for both of those areas.

The heat will also contribute to worsened air quality, with the Valley Air District predicting air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The hottest temperatures will be once again in Eastern Kern.

The entire Kern Desert is still under an Excessive Heat Warning through Saturday, with the hottest temperatures near 110 expected for the Indian Wells Valley.

It will be important to keep heat safety in mind over the next 48 hours.

Do what you can to stay cool: find air conditioning, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and stay hydrated!

Fortunately, temperatures will fall off quickly once they peak.

In the Valley temperatures fall to the upper 90s on Sunday and all the way back into the 80s by Monday!

Winds will pick up in Eastern Kern as the cooler air flows in.