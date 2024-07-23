Tuesday brings excessive heat and potential for scattered thunderstorms in East Kern

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our excessive heat warning has been extended until Thursday night for a majority of the county, aside from our mountain communities.

Hot temperatures continue for Tuesday with a majority of Kern at or above 105 degrees. Bakersfield is expected to reach 109 degrees by this afternoon, and Lake Isabella could hit 105 degrees. Mojave and California City will be hot as well, with temperatures between 106 and 108 degrees. The warmest spot on Tuesday is in Ridgecrest at 111 degrees. Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be slightly cooler with high temperatures expected in the mid-90s.

Our fire danger remains high this season, and Tuesday brings a concern for scattered thunderstorms in the Desert and Kern River Valley. As a storm system develops over the Sierra Nevada, the Desert and KRV will have moderate thunderstorm risk by this afternoon, with the National Weather Service predicting the chance of lightning in these areas is between 15% and 30%.

We're expecting triple digits and high heat at least until Friday, so make sure to stay hydrated and stay in cool air as much as you can. Have a safe and happy Tuesday, Kern County.

