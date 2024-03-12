Tuesday sees wind advisories and close to average temps

Good morning Kern County!

We are forecasting some nice temperatures today and gusty winds in our desert communities.

In Bakersfield, we are set to reach a high of 65°.

The Grapevine communities will be in the low 50s and upper 40s.

The Kern River Valley is projected to reach highs in the upper 50s.

And our deserts will be hovering around in the mid 60s, with China Lake and Ridgecrest in the low 70s.

Our deserts also have a wind advisory set to expire on March 13th at 12 a.m.

Gusts could get up to 40 to 50 mph, so be aware!

We do have a change in our weather pattern as a high pressure system is set to bring us above average temperatures into the weekend.

Looks like the warmest temps of the year so far!

