Two nice days before we warm back up

We're cooling down!

We first noticed some cooling last night, as winds picked up and temperatures quickly dropped.

That set us up for a nicer day Wednesday, with a high of 95° in Bakersfield.

Thursday and Friday look even better!

Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys.

Mountain towns will see highs in the 70s!

Sadly, it is still summer, so we can't expect this cooldown to stay.

Valley highs will be back in the triple digits by the weekend, but it doesn't look the heat will be extreme or long-lasting.