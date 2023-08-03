Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Two nice days before we warm back up

Highs in the Valley will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s
Posted at 5:45 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 20:45:07-04

We're cooling down!

We first noticed some cooling last night, as winds picked up and temperatures quickly dropped.

That set us up for a nicer day Wednesday, with a high of 95° in Bakersfield.

Thursday and Friday look even better!

Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys.

Mountain towns will see highs in the 70s!

Sadly, it is still summer, so we can't expect this cooldown to stay.

Valley highs will be back in the triple digits by the weekend, but it doesn't look the heat will be extreme or long-lasting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018