Typical summer heat still here

Heat just won't quit.

It's not terrible heat here in the Valley, but we still hit 102° in Bakersfield Thursday.

Highs will remain right around 100° for the next two days.

Temperatures will fall from there, though!

Highs will be in the upper 90s early next week, and by the middle of the week could be as low as the mid 90s.

It's not cool by any means, but it's certainly better than the alternative.

We're also keeping an eye on a surge of moisture for next week too, which could bring some small rain chances into the forecast.